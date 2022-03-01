Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 smartwatch launched in India: Check specifications and price
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 smartwatch comes with a 1.7-inch curved HD display with 240 x 280 pixels.
On the official website, the smartwatch is available in five colours including Black, Blue, Gold, Silver and Red.
The rear panel of the smartwatch houses the sensors that enable the smartwatch to measure health related vitals.
On the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 smartwatch, users will be able to make and receive voice calls directly from the device. It also shows call history and has a quick dial pad.
The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 smartwatch features SpO2 tracking. Users will be able to measure their blood oxygen levels.
Additionally, there are other features such as dynamic HR tracking, sleep tracking and a meditative breathing mode.
With up to 10 days of battery life, 27 sports modes and inbuilt games, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,999 on Flipkart.
