Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max smartwatch launched in India: Check specifications and price
Image: Fire-Boltt
The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max smartwatch comes with a 1.6-inch LCD, full-touch display. with 240*288 pixels.
Image: Fire-Boltt
The smartphone comes with an optical sensor for measuring heart rate and blood oxygen saturation of the user.
Image: Fire-Boltt
Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Smartwatch has dedicated interfaces for showcasing a user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels and monitoring other workouts.
Image: Fire-Boltt
Other fitness-related features in the smartwatch include sleep monitoring and meditative breathing. In this image, the workout tracking mode of the smartwatch is seen in action.
Image: Fire-Boltt
Along with the other features, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max smartwatch can also showcase incoming notifications from companion smartphones.
Image: Fire-Boltt
With up to 8 days of battery life and an IP68 rating, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Smartwatch is currently available at Rs. 1,899 (marked at Rs. 5,999). It is available in multiple colours via the company's website and Flipkart.
Image: Fire-Boltt