Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus smartwatch annoucned: Check specifications and features here
The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus comes with a 1.69-inch display with a 240*280 pixel resolution.
The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus comes with a wrist wake function that lights up the display upon lifting up the wrist.
The smartwatch can measure users' SpO2 levels and displays them through the interface shown here.
The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus also comes with pre-loaded games like 2048, Thunder Battleship, and Young Bird.
The smartwatch informs users of incoming notifications, call alerts and allows them to control music playback as well.
Overall, it provides 30 sports modes and lasts up to five days of usage. It has been listed on Flipkart and will launch soon.
