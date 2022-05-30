Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched in India: Check specs and price
The Fire-Boltt Talk 2 comes with a 1.28-inch full touch display with a resolution of 240x 240 pixels.
The Fire-Boltt Talk 2 supports Bluetooth calling with the help of a microphone and a speaker on the device.
The metal casing of the Fire-Boltt Talk 2 gives it a premium look. Although, the smartwatch is light enough to wear for longer hours.
The device can measure users' SpO2 levels, record 24/7 dynamic heart rate and monitor their sleep as well.
The Fire-Boltt Talk 2 can notify users about the notifications from the companion smartphone.
Along with two inbuilt games, the Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is available to purchase at Rs. 2,499. The device is available in a total of five different colours.
