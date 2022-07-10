Shikhar Mehrotra

Jul 10 ,2022

Fire Pods Rhythm ANC 901 TWS launched in India: Check specifications and price here
Image: Fire-Boltt
Fire Pods Rhythm ANC 901 come with 10mm dynamic drivers to produce clear voice and heavy bass. Image: Fire-Boltt
The earphones feature smart touch controls to control music playback. They also feature FIREx technology for clear calls. Image: Fire-Boltt
The Fire Pods Rhythm come with ANC for an isolated hearing experience. Image: Fire-Boltt
The earphones come with a battery indicator and last for up to 50 hours on a single charge (along with the charging case). Image: Fire-Boltt
Pods Rhythm ANC 901 feature IPX6 water resistance and hence, the earphones are ideal for working out. Image: Fire-Boltt
With up to 50ms latency for gaming, the Fire Pods Rhythm ANC 901 are priced at Rs. 3,499 on the official website. Image: Fire-Boltt
