Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 10 ,2022
Fire Pods Rhythm ANC 901 TWS launched in India: Check specifications and price here
Fire Pods Rhythm ANC 901 come with 10mm dynamic drivers to produce clear voice and heavy bass.
The earphones feature smart touch controls to control music playback. They also feature FIREx technology for clear calls.
The Fire Pods Rhythm come with ANC for an isolated hearing experience.
The earphones come with a battery indicator and last for up to 50 hours on a single charge (along with the charging case).
Pods Rhythm ANC 901 feature IPX6 water resistance and hence, the earphones are ideal for working out.
With up to 50ms latency for gaming, the Fire Pods Rhythm ANC 901 are priced at Rs. 3,499 on the official website.
