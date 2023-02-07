Hardika Gupta

Feb 07 ,2023

First photos of newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani out
Instagram: @kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are finally married. Instagram: @sidmalhotra
The couple tied the knot today (February 7) at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Instagram: @kiaraaliaadvani
The couple got married in presence of close friends and family. Instagram: @kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara and Sidharth looked made for each other in these dreamy wedding pictures. Instagram: @kiaraaliaadvani
These love-filled pictures left us in awe. Instagram: @kiaraaliaadvani
Find Out More