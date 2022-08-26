Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 26 ,2022
Fitbit launches Sense 2, Versa 4 and Inspire 3 in the United States: Check specs and price
Image: Fitbit
The Fitbit Sense 2 features the new Fitbit OS and is available to purchase for $299.95.
Image: Fitbit
The Fitbit Versa 4 comes with 40 exercise modes that include weight lifting, HIIT and dance.
Image: Fitbit
The smartwatch can measure users' heart rate, blood oxygen levels and Active Zone Minutes during workouts.
Image: Fitbit
The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS and is available for $229.95.
Image: Fitbit
Last but not least, Fitbit released the Inspire 3 fitness band that offers up to 10 days of battery life.
Image: Fitbit
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is available for $99.95. All three new wearables come with six months subscription to Fitbit Premium.
Image: Fitbit
