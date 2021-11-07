Five essential accessories for every smartphone

A good quality tempered glass is a must-have for all smartphone users out there. Look for flexible tempered glass as it does not crack or break easily and protects the screen of your smartphone.
Image: amazon.in
Nowadays, smartphones come with glass-based back panels that are prone to shatters, cracks and scratches and are very costly to replace. Hence, using a transparent back lamination saves smartphone from the daily wear and tear.
Image: amazon.in
Most smartphones come with an average camera lens/glass. While keeping the smartphone screen up on a table, the camera lens might get scratched, which can lead to inferior picture quality and focusing issues. Invest in a camera lens protector.
Image: amazon.in
Buying a shockproof, silicon-based back cover for your smartphone will protect it from accidental falls and slips. These covers wrap all around the smartphone, safeguarding the corners and edges.
Image: amazon.in
Lastly, a table holder is an essential accessory for all the users who have to work from their smartphone or constantly need to check their smartphone while working.
Image: amazon.in