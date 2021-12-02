Five historic TV shows to watch online
Jhansi Ki Rani is available on Zee5 and follows the life of a brave queen who sets out to fight against the British rule in India.
Razia Sultan is available on Zee5 and revolves around Razia, who fights to establish her kingdom after her father, the Sultan of Delhi's death.
Available on Jio Cinema, Veer Shivaji follows a young boy and his journey to becoming a fierce warrior and founder of the Maratha Empire.
Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap is available on Sony Liv and follows Maharana Pratap, who faces several obstacles on his way to victory.
Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat is available on Voot and follows the ruler of an empire, who must fight hard to protect his empire.
