Five interesting facts on Bharat Ratna recipient Dr C.V Raman
Image : Twitter (Vice President of India)
Bharat Ratna Dr CV Raman received the Noble Prize in Physics (1930) for his work on the scattering of light, known as the Raman Effect.
Image: Twitter (Clio's Chronicles)
After receiving his master's degree from Madras' Presidency College, he served the Indian govt and went on to work as a professor at Calcutta University in 1917
Image: Twitter (Parveen Kaswan, IFS)
Raman received the knighthood in 1929 and then went on to chair the Physics dept at IIS, Bangalore. In 1947 he was named director of the Raman Research Institute
Image: Twitter (ATHUL KRISHNA NS)
During World War 2, CV Raman got some distinguished scientists to work at the IIS including the likes of Niel Bohr, Heisenberg and Pauli.
Image: (Twitter Parveen Kaswan, IFS)
CV Raman received the Lenin Peace Prize in 1957 and got Franklin Medal in 1941.
Image: (Twitter Maryland Science Ctr)