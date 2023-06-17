Anirban Sarkar

Five key players in Man City's treble winning run
Image: AP
Erling Haaland broke a number of records in his first season in England Image: AP
Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace as Man City lifted the FA Cup Image: AP
Jack Grealish managed to shrug off his first-season disappointment this campaign Image: AP
Kevin De Bruyne scored 7 and assisted 18 goals in Man City's triumphant Premier League campaign Image: AP
Rodri netted the all-important winner as he has been a silent warrior for Man City Image: AP
