Saksham nagar
Jun 02 ,2023
Five major records during the WTC 2023 cycle
Image: AP
A look at the five major records during the World Test Championship 2023 cycle.
Image: AP
England batsman Joe Root has the record for most runs in the WTC 2023 cycle and scored 1915 runs in 22 games.
Image: AP
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has the most wickets in the WTC cycle and has taken 83 wickets from 19 matches.
Image: AP
Australian Cricket Team won 11 games out of 19 they played which is also the record of most by a team in the WTC 2023 cycle.
Image: AP
Bangladesh Cricket Team lost 11 games out of 12 they played which is also the record of most by a team in the WTC 2023 cycle.
Image: AP
Kiwi opener Tom Latham has the record of the highest individual score in the WTC 2023 cycle. Latham scored 52 runs against Bangladesh in Christchurch.
Image: AP
