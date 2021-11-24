Five new features coming to the JioMeet video collaboration app
Image: jio.com
JioMeet will now support multi-devices to make sure that users can join the platform from a variety of devices.
Image: jio.com
File sharing during video calls will allow professionals and businesses to connect and discuss several aspects.
Image: jio.com
A nine-user video grid will allow users to view multiple participants at once.
Image: jio.com
Another feature coming to JioMeets is called Whiteboard sharing, which lets users create and publish notes during video calls.
Image: jio.com
JioMeet is also adding high definition audio and video quality for a smooth user experience.
Image: jio.com