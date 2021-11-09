Five New Features in Pubg: New State
Image: newstate.pubg.com
Pubg: New State will come with a new map called Station. Players will be able to play a 4 vs 4 team deathmatch on the map.
Image: Pubg: New State YouTube
Pubg: New State will allow players to store supplies and weapons in their vehicle's trunk. It will help in crucial encounters and survival.
Image: Pubg: New State YouTube
Players will be able to recruit opponents as an ally once they have knocked them. To recruit, a player will have to revive an opponent.
Image: Pubg: New State YouTube
In Pubg: New State, players will be able to drop throwables right where they are standing. The feature will help in using smoke cans.
Image: Pubg: New State YouTube
Using the jump button, players will be able to move past obstacles by parkouring over them in Pubg: New State.
Image: Pubg: New State YouTube