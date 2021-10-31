Five Popular Apps for Android Smartphones in 2021
Image: Unsplash
Solid Explorer is a file management application that comprehensive control over files and data in an Android smartphone. It provides all the details at one place, saving time.
Image: Google Play Store
Bitwarden is one of the highly reviewed password managers for Android smartphones. Users can manage, share and store secure passwords for multiple applications.
Image: Google Play Store
Textra is an alternative for the default messaging application that comes with Android. Users get more than 180 design options and there are quick reply features as well.
Image: Google Play Store
Trello is a productivity application that allows users to collaborate over projects and manage, organize and execute tasks while keeping all records at one place.
Image: Google Play Store
Brave is a private web browser for Android smartphones that allow users to surf the internet anonymously, without being tracked by pop-ups, malware and advertisers.
Image: Google Play Store