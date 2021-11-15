Five Popular Laptops for Every Budget

Asus Chromebook C523 is the best laptop under Rs. 30,000. It comes with a 15.6" FHD touch screen display, dual speakers, high definition and a dual-core Intel processor with 4GB of RAM. It runs on ChromeOS.
Image: Asus.in
Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops under Rs. 40,000. It comes with a 15.6" display, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of internal storage, pre-installed Windows 10 Home. The manufacturer also offers Microsoft Office.
Image: Amazon.in
The HP 15-DAOO comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, combined with 2GB of dedicated graphics and 8GB of RAM. It also offers 1TB of storage.
Image: Amazon.in
The Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop comes with a 15.6" 144Hz display, Intel Core i5 10th generation processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. It also has the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of VRAM.
Image: Amazon.in
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 comes with Intel Core i5 10th generation, along with 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD + 256 SSD. It also has the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti along with 4GB of VRAM.
Image: Amazon.in