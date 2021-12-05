Five Popular Smartwatches for Every Budget

Boat Xtend is currently priced at Rs. 2,999. The smartwatch comes with a 1.69" LCD display, a SpO2 sensor and up to 7 days of battery life. The device also has a built-in Alexa.
Image: Boat
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the best smartwatches priced around Rs. 10,000. It comes with a 1.4" AMOLED display and runs on Tizen OS which is capable of running dedicated applications. It also has an ECG monitor.
Image: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is currently priced at Rs. 16,990 on Amazon, making it the best option to consider in the budget. It comes with a 45mm display, can monitor heart rate and blood oxygen levels and has 1GB of RAM.
Image: Samsung
Apple Watch SE is the most affordable Apple smartwatch. It comes with a 1.78" LTPO Retina display, runs on Apple watchOS 7.0 and ha 1GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
Image: Apple
Fossil Gen 6 is yet another smartwatch that offers premium features and runs on Wear OS. It is priced at Rs. 24,995 on Amazon.
Image: Fossil