Five Popular Wired Earphones on Amazon
Image: Unsplash
Boult Audio BassBuds Storm-X is currently priced on Amazon at Rs. 299 (original price - Rs. 999)
Image: Boult
Boat Bassheads 100 in-ear wired earphones with microphones are currently priced at Rs. 329 (original price - Rs. 999)
Image: Boat
Realme Buds 2 wired earphones are currently available at Rs. 599 (down from the original price of Rs. 799)
Image: Realme
JBL C100SI by Harman is currently priced at Rs. 649 (down from the original price of Rs. 1,299)
Image: JBL
Sony MDR-EX155AP wired earphones with microphones are currently priced at Rs. 1,249 (down from the original price of Rs. 1,290)
Image: Sony