Anirban Sarkar
Feb 19 ,2023
Five records which were broken during the third day of India vs Australia's second Test
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 25000 international runs in the fewest games (549)
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja broke Ravichandran Ashwin's record as he bowled the fewest overs needed for a seven-wicket haul or more.
Image: BCCI
The Australian side now has lost more Test matches against India than any other teams
Image: BCCI
Steve Smith has now been dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin a record eight times, the most by a spinner.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma now has the second-best strike rate in the fourth innings of a Test match as a captain (155.00)
Image: BCCI
