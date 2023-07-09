Anirban Sarkar
Five talking points from Ashes 2023
Image: AP
Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal sparked massive uproar among the England supporters
Image: AP
Ben Stokes' valiant 155 couldn't help his side as England narrowly lost the second Test at the Lord's
Image: AP
Steve Smith raked up his 32nd Ton at the Lord's against England
Image: AP
England have won an Ashes Test after a long wait of 1391 days
Image: AP
Harry Brook became the fastest cricketer to reach 1000 runs in Tests in terms of balls faced
Image: AP
