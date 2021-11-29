Five upcoming smartphones in December 2021

Micromax might launch a new smartphone as the successor of its previous model (In 1). The new model is rumoured to be called Micromax In Note 1 Pro.
Image: Micromax
Moto G51 5G has already been launched in the international market and is soon believed to be launched in India. 'It might be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the country.
Image: Motorola
While the OnePlus 9RT is already launched in China, OnePlus is rumoured to rebrand the smartphone as OnePlus RT and launch it in India soon.
Image: gsmarena
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is about to launch the latest version of its flagship smartphone series, called the Xiaomi 12. It might be launched in India soon after the reveal.
Image: gsmarena
Redmi Note 11T 5G is also expected to be available in India in the month of December 2021.
Image: gsmarena