Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021: Best deals on smart TVs
Image: Unsplash
OnePlus Y Series 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available on Flipkart for Rs. 16,999, down from the original price of Rs. 19,999. The smart TV has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.
Image: OnePlus
LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV is currently available at Rs. 17,499, down from the original price of Rs. 21,990. It comes with 1 GB of RAM and 4GB of storage.
Image: LG
The Mi 4x 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED smart Android TV is currently available at Rs. 29,999, down from the original price of Rs. 34,999. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.
Image: Mi
Blaupunkt Cybersound 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV is currently priced at Rs. 39,999, down from the original price of Rs. 55,999. It comes with 60W speakers, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.
Image: Blaupunkt
iFFALCON 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV is currently available at Rs. 31,999, down from the original price of Rs. 70,999. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.
Image: iFFALCON