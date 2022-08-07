Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 07 ,2022
Flipkart Big Saving Days: Best deals on smart TVs and Android smartphones
Image: Unsplash
The Motorola G60 with Snapdragon 732G, a 6.78-inch FHD+ and a 6,000 mAh battery is available on Flipkart for Rs. 14,999.
Image: Motorola
The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with 6.6-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 750G chipset and 5,000 mAh battery is available on Flipkart for Rs. 15,999.
Image: Samsung
The Poco X4 Pro 5G with 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 5,000 mAh battery is available on Flipkart for Rs. 16,999.
Image: Poco
Mi 5A 32-inch HD Ready LED smart Android TV with Dolby Audio is available on Flipkart for Rs. 13,999.
Image: Xiaomi
The LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED webOS TV is available on Flipkart for Rs. 14,990.
Image: LG
The OnePlus Y1 43-inch FHD LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio is available on Flipkart for Rs. 22,999.
Image: OnePlus
