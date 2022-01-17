Flipkart Big Saving Days: Best deals on truly wireless earphones
Image: Unsplash
Mivi DuoPods M20 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset is currently available at Rs. 699, down from its original price of Rs. 2,999. The earbuds offer deep bass and up to 20 hours of battery life with the charging case.
Image: Mivi
The Noise Air Buds Mini truly wireless headset is currently available at Rs. 999, down from the original price of Rs. 2,999. It offers full touch controls and up to 15 hours of playtime.
Image: Noise
The Realme Buds Q2 Neo is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 1,299, down from the original price of Rs. 2,499. It offers environment noise cancellation and a playtime of 20 hours.
Image: Realme
Boat Airdopes 381 are currently available at Rs. 1,599, down from the original price of Rs. 4,990. It features Type-C charging and fast charge technology.
Image: Boat
Realme Buds Air 2 with active noise cancellation are currently available at Rs. 2,999, down from the original price of Rs. 4,999. It offers a battery life of up to 25 hours and Bluetooth v5.2.
Image: Realme
The Nothing Ear (1) is currently available for Rs. 4,999, down from its original price of Rs. 7,299. It offers active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a battery life of up to 34 hours.
Image: Nothing
Apple AirPods are currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 8,999, down from the original price of Rs. 14,900. They offer up to 24 hours of battery life and seamless connectivity with iPhones.
Image: Apple