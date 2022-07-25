Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 25 ,2022
Flipkart Big Saving Days Days 2022: Best deals on laptops from all segments
mage: Unsplash
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with Celeron dual-core chipset, 4GB of RAM and 256GB SSD is available on Flipkart for Rs. 21,990. It comes with Windows 11.
Image: Lenovo
The ASUS VivoBook 15 with Core i3 10th Gen chipset, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD is available on Flipkart for Rs. 34,990. It comes with Windows 11.
Image: Asus
The RedmiBook Pro (15.6-inch) with Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is available on Flipkart for Rs. 42,999.
Image: Redmi
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming (15.6-inch) with Core i5 11th Gen processor, 512GB of storage and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 is available on Flipkart for Rs.50,990.
Image: Lenovo
HP Pavilion with Ryzen 5 Hexa Core chipset, 512GB of SSD and GeForce GTX 1650Ti is available on Flipkart for Rs. 52,990.
Image: HP
The Lenovo IdeaPad with Intel Core i5 11th processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is available on Flipkart for Rs. 61,990. The laptop runs on Windows 11.
Image: Lenovo
The MSI Katana GF66 with Intel Core i5 11th Gen, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTZ 3050Ti is available on Flipkart for Rs. 69,990.
Image: MSI
The ASUS TUF Gaming A17 with Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card is available on Flipkart for Rs. 72,990.
Image: ASUS
