Flipkart Big Saving Days: Most affordable smartphones to buy right now
Image: Unsplash
Redmi 9i is currently available at Rs. 7,549 (including bank offer), down from the original price of Rs. 9.999. The smartphone has a 6.5" HD+ display along with a 5,000mAh battery.
Image: Redmi
The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 7,999, down from the original price of Rs. 10,499. It features a 6.5" HD+ display and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Image: Samsung
The Motorola E40 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 9,249 down from the original price of Rs. 10,999. It features a large 90Hz display with a Unisoc T700 processor.
Image: Motorola
The Samsung Galaxy F12 is currently available at Rs. 8.749 (including bank offer), down from the original price of Rs. 12,999. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, it also features a 48MP quad camera and a 6,000 mAh battery.
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy F22 is currently availble at Rs. 11,249 (including bank offer), down from the original price of Rs. 11,999. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz 6.4" sAMOLED display, along with a 48MP quad-camera and 6,000 mAh battery.
Image: Samsung
The Moto G40 Fusion is currently available for Rs. 14,499, down from the original price of Rs. 16,999. Additionally, buyers can also claim Rs. 750 discount on ICICI bank cards. It comes with a Snapdragon 732G processor and a 120Hz display.
Image: Motorola