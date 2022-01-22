Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Grab these Bluetooth speakers at the lowest price
The Realme Cobble is currently priced at Rs. 1,199, down by 52% from the original price of Rs. 2,499. It is a 5W speaker and runs on Bluetooth v5.
The TAGG Sonic Angle 1 is a 10W Bluetooth speaker currently available for Rs. 1,999, down from the original price of Rs. 3,999. It has an 8 hr battery life and is IPX5 rated.
The JBL GO2 portable speaker is currently available at Rs. 1,999, down from the original price of Rs. 2,999, offering a 33% discount. It has a 5hrs battery life and charges in 2.5 hrs.
The Boat Stone 850 is a 16W speaker which is currently priced at Rs. 2,999, down from the original price of Rs. 4,990. The speaker offers up to 13 hrs of battery life and charges up in 15 mins to offer 2.5 hr of playtime.
The JBL Flip Essential is currently available at Rs. 5,499, down from the original price of Rs. 8,999. It is a 16W Bluetooth speaker with a 10 hr battery life.
The Marshall Emberton 20 W Bluetooth speaker is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999, down from the original price of Rs. 17,499.
