Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 01 ,2022
Flipkart Big Saving Days to begin from August 6: Deals on phones, speakers and TVs
The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will offer up to 45% discount on Android tablets from Realme, Lenovo and Samsung.
Flipkart will also offer a discount of up to 75% on smart televisions from the companies like Mi, Samsung and LG.
As with every other sale on Flipkart, the platform will provide discount on Android smartphones from brands like Motorola, Samsung, Poco and more.
Further, popular iPhone models like iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 should also be available at discount.
Flipkart will also offer up to 75% on headphones and speakers from brands like boAt and more.
Last but not least, Noise, boAt and Realme will also list truly wireless earphones for discount.
