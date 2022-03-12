Flipkart Big Savings Days: Best deals on iPhone SE 2020 and other smartphones
Image: Unsplash
The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 29,999 (Red, 128GB). It is the most affordable iPhone available in the market and comes with an A13 Bionic chipset and a 4.7-inch LCD display.
Image: Apple
The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 39,999, down from the original price of Rs. 47,990. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max processor and has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display.
Image: Oppo
The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 32,999, down from the original price of Rs. 45,999. It comes with a Snapdragon 870 5G processor and ships with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.
Image: Motorola
The Motorola Edge 20 is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 25,999, down from the original price of Rs. 34,999. It ships with a 6.7-inch FHD 144Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP primary camera and Snapdragon 778G chipset.
Image: Motorola
The Google Pixel 4a is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 27,999, down from the original price of Rs. 31,999. It features a 5.81-inch OLED display and is equipped with a Snapdragon 730G.
Image: Google
The Motorola G40 Fusion is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 16,499, down from the original price of Rs. 19,999. It features a Snapdragon 732G processor and a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display.
Image: Motorola