Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale: Check the upcoming deals on smartphoness
During the Flipkart Big Savings Day, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will be available for Rs. 14,249 (inclusive of bank offers). It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 750G processor and a 50MP triple rear camera setup.
The Realme 9 Pro will be available at a discounted price on Flipkart during the upcoming sale. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,000 mAh battery.
The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, features Snapdragon 695 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup. It will be available at a discounted price during the upcoming sale.
The Realme 8s 5G will be available on Flipkart for Rs. 14,499 (including bank offers) during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale. It comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 64MP primary rear camera and a Dimensity 810 5G processor.
The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G comes with the Dimensity 800U chipset, has a 6.67-inch display and a 108MP primary rear camera. Users should be on the lookout for its price as well.
The Motorola Edge 20 Pro with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 108MP primary camera and a 4,500 mAh battery is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 35,199 and it will be further discounted during the sale.
