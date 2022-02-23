Flipkart Electronics Day Sale begins today: Check deals on smart Android TVs here
Image: Unsplash
The OnePlus Y Series 43-inch FHD LED smart Android TV is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 25,999, down from the original price of Rs. 29,999.
Image: OnePlus
Samsung Crystal 4K 43-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV is currently priced at Rs. 36,999, down from the original price of Rs. 52,900.
Image: Samsung
The LG 50-inch 4K LED Smart TV is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 44,999, down from the original price of Rs. 64,990.
Image: LG
Thomson Max 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio and 40W speakers are currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 36,999, down from the original price of Rs. 54,999.
Image: Thomson
The Mi 5X 55-inch Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby VIsion is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 45,999, down from the original price of Rs. 69,999.
Image: Mi
The OnePlus U1S 65-inch Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 64,999, down from the original price of Rs. 69,999.
Image: OnePlus