Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 15 ,2022
Flipkart Electronics Day Sale: Best deals on smartphones from all segments
Image: Unsplash
Moto G42 is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 13,999. It comes with Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.
Image: Moto
The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 14,999. Customers can avail of additional discounts as well.
Image: Samsung
The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G with Dimensity 810 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery is available on Flipkart for Rs. 17,999.
Image: Infinix
The Moto G82 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC and 6.6-inch FHD+ display is available on Flipkart for Rs. 21,499.
Image: Moto
Perhaps the most powerful smartphone in this budget, the Poco F4 5G is available on Flipkart from Rs. 27,999. It features Snapdragon 870 SOC.
Image: Poco
iPhone 11 is also available for Rs. 46,999 (64GB) on Flipkart. Customers can exchange their old smartphones for a better price as well.
Image: Apple
Find Out More