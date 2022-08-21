Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 21 ,2022
Flipkart Electronics Sale: Best deals on popular Motorola phones and Apple iPhones
Image: Unsplash
The Motorola G60 is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 14,999.
Image: Motorola
The Moto G71 5G with 6GB of RAM and 50MP triple rear camera is available on Flipkart for Rs. 15,999.
Image: Motorola
The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G with Dimensity 800U processor and 6.6-inch FHD+ display is available on Flipkart for Rs. 17,999.
Image: Motorola
The Realme 9 5G SE is available on Flipkart for Rs. 22,999. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor and features a 48MP primary camera.
Image: Realme
Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 41,999. The smartphone is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset.
Image: Apple
The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 53,999. It is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset and has a flat edge design.
Image: Apple
