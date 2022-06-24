Flipkart Electronics Sale is live: Here are the best deals on Android smartphones
The Poco M4 Pro with Helio G96 processor and 6.43-inch FHD+ display is available on Flipkart for Rs. 12,499.
The Motorola G82 5G with Snapdragon 695 5G and 50MP primary camera is available for Rs. 22,999.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is equipped with Dimensity 920 processor and a 4,500 mAh battery. It is available for Rs. 26,999.
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and is priced at Rs. 26,999.
Oppor Reno 7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is priced at Rs. 39,999.
The Motorola Edge 30 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a dual 50MP camera is available at Rs. 44,999.
Asus ROG 5s, equipped with Snapdragon 888 and 6,000 mAh battery, is available on Flipkart for Rs. 49,999.
