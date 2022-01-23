Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale: Best deals on gadgets from TWS to computer monitors
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 6,999. down from the original price of Rs. 15,990. They feature a unique, bean-like design and come with active noise cancellation.
The Fire-Boltt Talk is currently available for Rs. 2,999 on Flipkart, down from the original price of Rs. 9,999. It is one of the most affordable smartwatches that features Bluetooth-calling.
The GoPro Hero9 Sports action camera is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 36,999, down from the original price of Rs. 47,000. It features a 20MP effective pixel resolution.
The HP 21.5-inch FHD LED-backlit IPS panel monitor is currently priced at Rs. 12,399, down from the original price of Rs. 14.876. It supports a maximum brightness of 300 nits and has a low response time of 5 ms.
The Zebronics Zeb-Pixa Play 12 with Dolby Audio support and 720p HD display is currently available on Flipkart at Rs. 11,499, down from the original price of Rs. 21,999.
The HP Creator 930M wireless optical mouse is currently available for Rs. 5,999, down from the original price of Rs. 8,499. It can operate from 800 - 3000 DPI and has an ergonomic design for a comfortable grip.
