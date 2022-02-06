Flipkart TV Days Sale 2022: Check best deals on Smart TVs under Rs 40,000
Image: Unsplash
Acer Boundless Series 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 12,999, down from the original price of Rs. 22,990.
Image: Acer
LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 17,499, down from the original price of Rs. 21,990.
Image: LG
OnePlus Y Series 40-inch Smart Android TV with full HD resolution is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 22,999, down from the original price of Rs. 27,999.
Image: OnePlus
The Mi 4A Horizon Edition 40-inch with full HD resolution and Android OS is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 22,999, down from the original price of Rs. 29,999.
Image: Mi
OnePlys Y Series 43-inch LED Smart TV with full HD resolution is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 25,999, down from the original price of Rs. 29,999.
Image: OnePlus
The Samsung Crystal 4K Pro 43-inch LED smart TV with a voice search feature is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 38,999, down from the original price of Rs. 54,900.
Image: Samsung
LG 43-inch Ultra HD smart TV is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 36,999, down from the original price of Rs. 59,990.
Image: LG