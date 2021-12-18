Football players who have scored most goals in a calendar year since 2010s
Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich has been the highest goal-scorer across Europe for the past two seasons (2019 & 2020). He scored 48 goals in 2019 and 47 in 2020.
Lionel Messi has finished as Europe's highest goal-scorer on four different occasions in the past 11 years. He was the highest scorer in 2010, 2012, 2016, & 2018.
Harry Kane scored the most goals in Europe in 2017. He played 46 games and scored 49 goals in the year and finished as the highest goal-scorer.
Cristiano Ronaldo has finished as Europe's highest goal-scorer on four different occasions in the past 11 years. He was the top-scorer in 2011, 2013, 2014, & 2015.
