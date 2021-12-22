Former India batter Suresh Raina's most stylish avatars
Twitter Image: @ImRaina
Suresh Raina took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and uploaded a picture of him suited up with a blue scarf around his neck.
Twitter Image: @ImRaina
Raina can be seen sporting a 'pheran' in a picture he tweeted on December 19.
Twitter Image: @ImRaina
Raina can be posing in an eye-catching blazer in a picture he tweeted on December 18.
Twitter Image: @ImRaina
Raina posted this picture on his Instagram handle in May, posing in a blazer with his initials 'SR' printed all over it.
Instagram Image: @sureshraina3
Raina wearing an ethnic outfit, during his appearance on the popular TV talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show.
Instagram Image: @sureshraina3
Raina posted a throwback picture of him in August from an earlier photoshoot.
Instagram Image: @sureshraina3
Raina posted a picture of himself posing on the streets of Amsterdam, Netherlands in November.
Instagram Image: @sureshraina3