Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Feb 27 ,2023
Formula 1: Top five impressive & fastest drivers during F1 pre-season testing 2023
Image: @f1
Red Bull's Sergio Perez set the fastest lap of pre-season testing in Bahrain, clocking a best timing of 1:30.305.
Image: @f1/Instagram
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc looked impressive and collected and put the fastest lap of 1:31.024.
Image: @f1/Instagram
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had a best timing of 1:30.664.
Image: @mercedesamgf1/Instagram
2-time world champion Fernando Alonso surprised many at the testing and set a timing of 1:31.440 on his Aston Martin.
Image: @astonmartinf1/Instagram
Having moved to the French outfit Alpine, Pierre Gasly impressed the grid with a timing of 1:32.762.
Image: @alpinef1team/Instagram
