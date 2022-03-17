Formula 1: Top records that can be broken in 2022 as the season begins with Bahrain GP
Lewis Hamilton stands the chance of becoming the first F1 driver to earn eight Drivers World Championships, having missed out on the opportunity last year.
Two-time F1 World Champion, Fernando Alonso stands the chance of winning a race for the first time in almost nine years, surpassing Riccardo Patrese’s record of six years and 211 days between two race wins.
Alonso can also become the driver with most Grand Prix appearances by surpassing Kimi Raikonnen's record of 349 GPs. Alonso has appeared in 333 GPs so far.
Lewis can also surpass Michael Schumacher's record of the most races with a single constructor. Schumacher raced for Ferrari 179 times, while Hamilton needs to start just two more GPs.
Hamilton can also surpass Schumacher in the list of drivers with the most race wins in the same GP. Schumacher won the French GP eight times, while Hamilton has won Hungarian GP and British GP for eight times each.
Max Verstappen earned a record no. of 18 podiums last season and with 23 races scheduled for this year, he can take the record of most posdiums in a season to further heights.
Sebastian Vettel and Hamilton can become the most frequent pairing on the podium, as they have already appeared in 56 podiums together.
