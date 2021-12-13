Formula One: Final 2021 Driver's Championship standings after controversial Abu Dhabi GP
Despite not winning a race, Carlos Sainz's consistent performances helped him finish the season in fifth place with 164.5 points.
Sergio Perez's win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix helped him finish fourth in the 2021 Drivers' Championship standings with 190 points.
Valtteri Bottas finished third in the 2021 Drivers' Championship standings with 226 points, winning just one race in Turkey.
Lewis Hamilton finished second in the 2021 Drivers' Championship standings with 387.5 points. He won eight races in the season.
Max Verstappen won the 2021 F1 Drivers' Championship with 395.5 points. He won 10 races, including the controversial Abu Dhabi GP.
