Fortnite 3 new characters revealed
Image: Epic Games
The Foundation - the character will be played by Dwayne Johnson
Spider-Man, the beloved comic and movie character is coming to Fortnite
Shanta is also coming to Fortnite 3 along with other cosmetics
Lt. John Llama will also be featured
Harlowe will be featured with other cosmetics
Gumbo is one of the most unique characters of the game
Haven will be available as players make progress in the game
Ronin will be featured along with his sword
