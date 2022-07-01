Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition smartwatch launched in India: Check specs and price here
Image: Fossil
The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 326 pixels per inch.
Image: Fossil
Under the hood, the smartwatch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.
Image: Fossil
Interestingly, the smartwatch's strap is made out of recycled nylon. It has eco-friendly leather.
Image: Fossil
This image shows the two input buttons at the top and the bottom and the rotating home button in the centre.
Image: Fossil
The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition smartwatch features an improved SpO2 tracker and heart rate tracker for providing better health-monitoring features.
Image: Fossil
The smartwatch comes pre-loaded with applications such as Outdooractive, MyRadar and WaterMinder.
Image: Fossil
On the official website, the smartwatch is priced at Rs. 23,995. Out of the box, the smartwatch runs on Wear OS by Google.
Image: Fossil