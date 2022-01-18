Fox Lee Junho, Beautiful Love Stories & More; Watch THESE K-dramas after 'The Red Sleeve'
Image: Instagram/@theredsleeve_fans
'Fox Lee Junho' is a historical comedy flick featuring Lee Junho and Jung So Min in the lead roles.
Image: Instagram/@leejunhofoxx
'Just Between Lovers' stars Lee Junho and Won Jin Ah. It is a sweet romance story about two people who find their way back on track in life with the help of each other
Image: Instagram/@mylathewitch
Sol Kyung Gu and Han Hyo Joo starrer 'Cold Eyes' is a must-watch. The plot shows when a colleague of special team dies, the team works hard to discover the truth and bring justice.
Image: Instagram/@jmrmora22
‘School 2021’ is a cute and sweet teen romance K-drama starring Kim Yo-han, Cho Young-woo and Jo Yi-Hyung.
Image: Instagram/@school2021.kdrama
‘Melancholia’ features Lee Do-Hyun and Lim Soo-Jung. The story combines mathematic and love into a drama-filled storyline
Image: Instagram/@melancholia.kdrama
‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a complex love story about fate featuring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki-yong.
Image: Instagram/@nowwearebreakingup_official