Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Dec 18 ,2022
France vs Argentina: Key battles to watch out for during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final
Image: AP
Lionel Messi will arguably be the biggest footballer on display during Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday.
Image: AP
Messi's battle with Kylian Mbappe will be one of the top clashes to watch out for in the final. Both players are also fighting for the golden boot.
Image: AP
Olivier Giroud's battle against Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi also excites the fans as Giroud is the joint second-highest goal scorer of the tournament so far.
Image: AP
Raphael Varane is another key player who will appear during the FIFA World Cup final.
Image: AP
Varane's battle against Argentine youngster Julian Alvarez will also be on display. Alvarez also sits second on the list of highest scorers with four goals.
Image: AP
The Aurelien Tchouameni vs Enzo Fernandez battle is another key battle to look forward to in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.
Image: AP
