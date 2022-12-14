Vishal Tiwari
Dec 14 ,2022
France vs Morocco: Key battles to watch out for
Image: AP/Twitter/FIFAWC
Oliver Giroud has become France's all-time top goal-scorer during this WC. Yahya Attiat-Allah is also having a great tournament.
Image: AP/FIFA
While Kylian Mbappe is the highest goal-scorer at the World Cup in Qatar, Achraf Hakimi is also having a brilliant campaign.
Image: AP/FIFA
Both Sofyan Amrabat and Antoine Griezmann are having a great World Cup Qatar, helping their team reach the last 4.
Image: Twitter
Sofiane Boufal is having a great World Cup but he will have to deal with Jules Kounde in the semifinal on Thursday.
Image: AP/Twitter
Find Out More