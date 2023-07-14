Saumya joshi
Jul 14 ,2023
French and Indian soldiers display valour at Bastille Day parade
Image: Republic
French President Emmanuel Macron's red-carpet welcome PM Narendra Modi, as Guest of Honour for the Bastille Day parade.
In this celebration, the Indian troops participated and underlined close defence ties.
India's ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ echoes over Parisian streets as contingents march on French National Day.
France celebrates Bastille Day in all its glory. It highlights the association between India and France contingent which dates back to the first world war.
Choppers make a formation and fly past through the French skies on the glorious French day.
After the guest of honour PM Modi was seated, a roaring flypast disperses French colours in the sky.
PM Modi, President Macron enjoyed the vibrant national colours of France during the flypast at the parade.
The Army contingent was led by Captain Aman Jagtap, the Navy by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Air Force by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy.
French officers salute Macron and PM Modi as they March through them at Champs-Élysées, on Friday.
During the Bastille Day parade, on July 14, French soldiers display valour as French military tanks cruise through Champs-Élysées.
PM Modi and Macron greet the people of France as the French National parade concludes.
