French Open 2022: Major milestones Novak Djokovic can achieve
Novak Djokovic will be defending his French Open title having won it last year after beating Rafael Nadal and eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Djokovic is currently tied with Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slams and winning the French Open will see him breaking the tie. The Serbian will then equal Rafael Nadal with 21 Grand Slam titles.
Novak Djokovic is six wins away from reaching the mark of 260 clay-court wins. He is currently 254 wins, tied along with Spain's Juan Carlos Ferrero's tally.
Novak Djokovic ranks 10th in the list of players with the most titles on clay. He has won 18 titles so far. and by winning the French Open he will be winning his 19th title.
Novak Djokovic is tied with Federer with 31 appearances in the Grand Slam finals. If Djokovic qualifies for the final he stands a chance to register the most finale appearance at Slam events.
Novak Djokovic is a two-time winner at the Roland Garros. If the Serbian manages to win the third title he will equal the tallies of Mats Wilander, Ivan Lendl, and Gustavo Kuerten.
