'FRIENDS': See highlights of 'The Last One' episode that was released 18 years ago
After their reunion, Ross decides to tell Rachel about his feelings, however, the latter ends up telling him that their time together was 'the perfect way to say goodbye' much to his dismay.
On the other hand, Joey Tribbiani the chick and the duck he brought as a replacement for the dead ones are now stuck in the foosball table which is very dear to him and Chandler.
While Pheobe encourages Ross to confess his feelings, Central Perk manager Gunther professes his long-hidden love for Rachel, who is set to leave for her flight to Paris.
Monica Geller and Chandler Bing get the most delightful surprise they find out that Erica gave birth to twins. She also breaks the table saving the Duck and the Chick which Chandler suggest Joey keep. The duo share one last bromance moment by sharing a hug.
After reaching the airport, Ross confesses his feelings to Rachel but she simply boards the flight. However, she returns and accepts his feelings.
All the six friends gather at Chandler and Monica's apartment where they reminisce about their years and decide to for one last coffee. Chandler then sarcastically quips 'Where?' prompting everyone to laugh.
