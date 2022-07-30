Nehal Gautam
Jul 30 ,2022
Friendship's Day 2022: From 'Sholay' to '3 Idiots,' films that shed major friendship goals
Image: Stills from '3 Idiots' & 'Sholay'
The 1975 film 'Sholay' showcased the story of two inseparable goons who can even sacrifice their lives for each other.
Image: A Still from 'Sholay'
Story of 'Dil Chahta Hai' revolved around three best friends whose lives get complicated after each of them falls in love.
Image: A Still from 'Dil Chahta Hai'
'Rang De Basanti' featured five friends who fought against corruption and sought to seek justice for their late friend.
Image: A Still from 'Rang De Basanti'
The 2013 film 'Queen' showcased how a girl meets three strangers who become her best of friends during her solo abroad trip.
Image: A Still from 'Queen'
'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' followed the story of three childhood friends who reunited for a road trip.
Image: A Still from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'
'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and 'Munna Bhai MBBS' depicted a beautiful friendship between Munna and Circuit.
Image: A Still from 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'
'3 Idiots' revolved around three college friends who struggled to find the right direction in their careers.
Image: A Still from '3 Idiots'
